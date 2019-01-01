Bret Michaels's father dies

Bret Michaels is grieving for his father, who died over the weekend.

The Poison frontman, 56, postponed two shows on Friday and Saturday after his father, Wally Sychak, was hospitalised on Thursday after going into cardiac arrest. Wally was placed on life support, after the two had spent the week together while the star was on the road touring.

But on Sunday, the Every Rose Has Its Thorn hitmaker shared a heartbreaking post on his Facebook page, announcing his father's passing.

"This morning my Dad passed away. He was a great guy & loved by all," Bret wrote. "He was a veteran who loved this country, people, family, golf, betting on them horses, a cold beer & long drives. My father was a dreamer, he was my warrior, my friend & most important my Dad."

He went on to update fans on the past few days since his dad was hospitalised, adding: "After being resuscitated five times the doctor said he has never seen anyone in my Dad's serious condition fight like he did.

"Dad you said be strong no matter what, but this pain in my heart & soul hurts so bad at the moment... so bad. I miss you already, we all do. I love you always Dad & I will see you one day on the other side."

Bret and his father were notoriously close, and Wally would relay information to the singer's fans back in 2010 after the Unskinny Bop star suffered a brain haemorrhage. He made a full recovery.