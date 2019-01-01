Diddy joins rumoured girlfriend Lori Harvey's father Steve for lunch - report

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Lori Harvey were spotted with her famous father, TV host Steve Harvey, while on vacation in Italy on Saturday.

In pictures obtained by E! News, the hip-hop mogul, 49, and the 22-year-old model were seen dining with the 62-year-old TV talk show host and his glamorous wife Marjorie Harvey in Nerano, Italy.

The pair sat side-by-side on the terrace of the restaurant, and in one photo Lori affectionately draped her hand around Diddy's neck.

Their appearance together in Europe, alongside Harvey's parents, appears to confirm their alleged romance after rumours first swirled that the pair were an item in March.

In recent months, the music legend and Lori have been seen together at multiple events, including a reggae festival in Miami, and at a dinner in Malibu.

And last month, the pair were spotted on a romantic late-night stroll in New York's Soho neighborhood while wearing matching striped outfits.

However, Diddy and Lori have yet to comment on their rumoured romance. Though after Lori was seen wearing a large diamond ring on her ring finger she took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

"I'm not engaged," she shared on social media. "Stop believing everything y'all read on a blog."

The fashionista previously dated Diddy's 25-year-old son, Justin Combs, with the two last seen together in February at his father's famous Super Bowl party.