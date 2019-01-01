Aaron Carter denies trying to sell rescue dog for cash

Aaron Carter has denied claims he tried to sell a rescue dog for $3,500 (£2,880), insisting he was "joking" when he offered up the canine on Instagram.

The newly-single singer sparked controversy when he stated in an Instagram Live clip that the 10-month-old pooch was "running for $3,500", adding, "If anybody wants to have my English bulldog, he's being sold for $3,500".

The Lancaster Animal Care Center, where Aaron adopted bulldog Mighty from, were flooded with messages from concerned dog lovers following the singer's apparent sales pitch - so much so that they had to turn off comments on their initial post about his adoption of the pooch.

Instead, they added on the image: "UPDATE - We are working on this situation. Thanks to all for your concern."

Aaron later took to Twitter to set the record straight about the claims, writing: "I think it’s appalling that I actually even have to explain myself I’ve rescued many dogs & found many dogs homes. What I said in my Instagram live video was a joke. Find one dog that I adopted and sold for money, be my guest. WONT HAPPEN. I’m a good person and i deserve respect (sic).

"And with all due respect I own a home I make over $3 million a year I don’t need to sell a dog for money so have some respect and don’t try to slander my name because I will defend myself and I will take legal action. DONT TRY IT. So back the f**k off."

The singer concluded: "People & media literally do not stop trying to use my name in a negative context for Clickbait and that is going to change you will know me as the musician and the amazing artist and philanthropist and human being that I am."

Aaron's posts come after he confirmed he had split from girlfriend Lina Valentina after almost a year together.