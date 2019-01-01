Aaron Carter splits from 'soulmate'

Pop star Aaron Carter has split from the woman he was convinced would be his soulmate for life.

The 31 year old and Russian artist Lina Valentina parted ways last week (ends02Aug19), and Aaron tells Page Six he had high hopes for the romance.

"Lina and I have decided to go our separate ways," Carter told the outlet. "I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever."

According to Carter, Lina moved out of the home they shared on Friday.

"We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn’t seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy," he explained, insisting he has no regrets.

"I definitely learned a lot about myself," he added. "I think this decision was the mature thing to do. I’m going to keep focusing on my music, my tour and my fans. Hopefully my soulmate is out there somewhere and I’ll meet her soon."

The singer confirmed his relationship with Lina in September and they stirred up gossip two months later with baby talk.

Aaron quickly shot down speculation suggesting his girlfriend was pregnant, stating: "A few weeks ago, I posted something on social media about hoping to have a child soon and it seems that started some rumours. I am looking forward to becoming a dad, but am not expecting a child right now."