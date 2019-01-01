Debbie Harry 'raped at knifepoint' by armed robber before Blondie success

Debbie Harry said she was raped at knifepoint by an armed robber in her early 20s.

The music icon detailed the horrific attack in an excerpt from her autobiography Face It, which is being serialised by British newspaper The Sun.

Debbie said the rape, which occurred before she shot to success in the '70s, happened after her and then-boyfriend, Blondie guitarist Chris Stein, were tied up by the intruder at her New York home.

"Then he poked round searching for anything worth anything. He piled up the guitars and Chris’s camera and then he untied my hands and told me to take off my pants," she recalled, before going on to reveal that she was raped.

But the 74-year-old shrugged off the attack, and said: “The stolen guitars hurt me more.”

According to The Sun, it is not known if rape was reported to police.

Elsewhere in her forthcoming memoir, the singer-songwriter confessed she was almost abducted by a man she believes was American serial killer Ted Bundy.

She told how she accepted a lift from a stranger in Manhattan in the early '70s, but was forced to escape when she realised the passenger door had no handle on the inside.

"I got in and the windows were rolled up except an inch and a half at the top. I realised there was no door handle, no window crank, no nothing. The inside of the car was totally stripped out. The hairs on the back of my neck just stood up.

Debbie, real name Angela Trimble, also opened up in the book about her heroin use, and her tumultuous relationship with Blondie guitarist Chris.