Liam Payne regrets wearing 'rapper gold chains'

Liam Payne admitted one of his biggest fashion faux pas was his "rapper gold chains" phase.

In an interview with magazine Haute Living, the Strip That Down hitmaker said that the worst part about his style mishaps was that they happened "in front of everyone", and is horrified that pictures of his worst outfits still exist.

However, he confessed that his biggest fashion mistake was back in 2017, when he tried to embrace a look favoured by more stylish rap artists.

“I think my biggest fashion mistake, even though I really enjoyed it at the time, was my rapper gold chains phase, which was quite fun. I enjoyed it for what it was. But it wasn’t for me!” Liam laughed. "“I think the most important part of it is dressing for what suits you. Push your boundaries, but I overdid it. I went a little bit too far with it.”

The 25-year-old went on to overhaul his style, and found that he went "full circle" with his fashion evolution.

“I actually think my style has gone full circle to when I first started to learn about clothes, right as the band started. And then I went on a little journey and tried out a bunch of stuff, which I think is really important and people should definitely do and go experience, but just don’t take loads of pictures like I did because that’s just really awkward. But I think my fashion sense has gone full circle," the father-of-one shared.