NEWS Liam Gallagher thinks aliens are either angels or God Newsdesk Share with :







The 46-year-old rock star has revealed that he believes in extra terrestrials, but also thinks they may be found in some surprising places.



He reflected: "Aliens are probably angels, or God or whatever.



"I'm partial to that stuff, yeah. We've all got little weird things ­going on where we go, 'Hold on a minute, what's all that here?'



"Little coincidences, it's all part of the story.



"I do believe that it's not all down to us and that there's something else going on.



"The door is ajar on that church when it comes to God, I'm sitting on the fence on that one. But I do believe in the science side of things."



Liam is, of course, engaged in a long-running feud with his brother and ex-Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher.



The duo have exchanged numerous insults since the chart-topping band split in 2009, but Liam has now revealed he's open to reconciling with his sibling.



Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, he shared: "There is nothing more I would love than to have Noel's head in my arm in a good headlock and then we just get on with our business.



"He knows deep down that I love him and whatever he thinks I did, I didn't, and if I did do it, I didn't mean it."



Liam would love for Oasis to reunite at some stage - but he doesn't envisage it actually happening.

He said: "It's a shame we broke up, I can't see it happening.



"Everyone is always going on about money. I ain't skint - I've got more than enough to get me through the day and the night and the months and the years.



"I just think it would be a shame because people want it and I think it would still be good. I still think we shouldn't have split up anyway, it was just another little argument.



"Look, I'm ready to go at any ­given time, I'd put this solo stuff on hold whenever. I would do because I loved Oasis. I'm the guy from Oasis and Noel is as well."