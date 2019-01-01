Ariana Grande 'a breath of fresh air', says superfan Jim Carrey

Ariana Grande's biggest fan Jim Carrey called the superstar singer "a breath of fresh air".

The No Tears Left To Cry hitmaker appears alongside the 57-year-old actor in U.S. series Kidding, and the unlikely duo struck up a unique friendship after bonding on set.

“She’s a single artist. She has a gift. She has a thing she does that’s like magic. When she opens her mouth and sings, it’s just magical. It’s nice to find out that she’s a lovely person,” Carrey said of the 26-year-old former Disney Channel star.

"She’s so game and willing to do it. She put herself in a place of just being silly and innocent and fun and she was just a breath of fresh air," he told reporters at Showtime’s Television Critics Association tour on Friday.

Details of her role in the show are not yet known, but in a gushing post on Instagram earlier this week, Grande said it was a "tiny appearance".

“There aren’t words. I’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. Thankful for the most special experience of my life,” she wrote alongside a snap of her embracing Carrey on the set of Kidding. “Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak.

"Actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined," she sweetly added.