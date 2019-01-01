NEWS Taylor Swift holds Lover listening session for handful of fans Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Swift held an exclusive listening session of her next album Lover in London for a handful of lucky fans.



The You Need To Calm Down hitmaker held the first secret event on Friday and fans took to social media to share their excitement at the singer's upcoming seventh LP, which is to be released on the 23 August.



"That was the best day of my life," one wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of a group of people with Lover merchandise and gift bags.



"So many amazing bops and also some true tearjerkers (archer who?????). I believe there’s something for everyone on that album. There’s some really stripped down stuff and some hardcore bops," another tweeted.



Three tracks from the album have been released since June, including ME! featuring Brandon Urie and The Archer, but Taylor hinted that her music now has political undertones.



"I definitely think there are political undertones in the new music I made," the 29-year-old said in an interview with German outlet RTL. "I’m not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country. I think that’s one of the most important things I could do."