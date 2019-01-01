Jennifer Lopez visits Jerusalem's Wailing Wall to pray

Jennifer Lopez is ringing in her 50s with a spiritual journey in Israel.

The singer, her daughter Emme and sister Lynda went sightseeing in Jerusalem on Friday (02Jul19), the day after her Yarkon Park show in Tel Aviv, and visited the ancient city's Western Wall.

J.Lo, who turned 50 last month (Jul19), caused a stir among the faithful, who gather at the wall to pray, by opting to wear an unbuttoned shirt, exposing a little of her bra.

Flanked by bodyguards, she knelt, placed her hands on the wall, also known as the Wailing Wall, and prayed silently.

Prior to her trip to Israel, Jennifer was urged to boycott the gig as a protest about the way Israeli leaders treat their Palestinian neighbours and when she refused, she was accused of choosing sides in the long standing Middle East conflict.

Her manager Benny Medina said, "There was nothing that was gonna stop us from being in Israel. It’s really simple: Tel Aviv and Israel deserve Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Lopez deserves Israel."