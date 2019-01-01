A$AP Rocky thanks supporters following jail release

A$AP Rocky has thanked fans and friends for their support during his month behind bars in Sweden.

The 30-year-old rapper and two associates were released from custody after a three-day trial on Friday (02Aug19), and Rocky immediately turned to Instagram to post a celebratory message to his followers.

"THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT."

U.S. President Donald Trump also celebrated the rap star's release via social media, tweeting: "A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!"

Senior District Court Judge Per Lennerbrant set Rocky and his associates free, while announcing he would start sentencing on 14 August.

The rap star and the two members of his entourage were caught on camera beating up Mustafa Jafari in a Stockholm street brawl at the end of June. They were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm. All three pleaded not guilty and Rocky claimed he was acting in self-defence after his bodyguard was attacked.