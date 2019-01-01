Reba McEntire encouraged Trisha Yearwood to take control of career

Country music superstar Reba McEntire advised Trisha Yearwood to take control of her career when she first started out.

The 54-year-old singer is one of the biggest names in the business, and she credits McEntire with setting a great example for her, and making her feel welcome in the industry after she appeared at her first awards show.

"She sent me flowers, she made me feel welcome... not your competition, but more, 'Welcome to the family,' that was the first lesson," she told website Extra. "She was very much a great businesswoman. She was the one who said, 'You need to own your photo shoots.'

"She gave me lots of business advice on taking control early on in my career and making those decisions myself because at the end of the day, whoever makes those decisions, my name is on the bottom line."

Meanwhile, the country superstar, who is married to fellow artist Garth Brooks, is also giving back by mentoring young female singers with Cracker Barrel's Five Decades, One Voice project.

She explained to Extra reporter Alecia Davis that the campaign, which also features Loretta Lynn, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, Brandi Carlile and Hillary Scott, is about "celebrating the history of women in country music and mentoring the new up and coming."