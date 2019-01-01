NEWS Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project extends reign at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Ed Sheeran holds firm at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart for a third week, with No.6 Collaborations Project notching up 41,000 chart sales, made up of 19,000 physical and download sales and 22,000 streaming equivalent sales.



No.6 finishes the week with almost three times as many chart sales as its closest competitor, Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which stays at Number 2.



Kaiser Chiefs claim the week’s highest new entry at Number 3 with Duck. The Leeds band’s seventh studio album tops this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart and Official Record Store Chart, making it the top seller in independent record shops.



Duck marks the band’s seventh Top 10 record; 2007’s Yours Truly, Angry Mob and 2014’s Education, Education, Education & War both hit Number 1.



Freya Ridings enjoys a second week in the Top 10 with her self-titled debut, slipping three places to Number 6, and US hip hop artist NF scores his first UK Top 40 album with his fourth record The Search at 7. Ska group The Dualers also make their Official Albums Chart debut with Palm Trees and 80 Degrees at 11.



Icelandic group Of Monsters and Men land at Number 15 with their third album Fever Dream, Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy opens at Number 16 with his fourth studio album African Giant, and Chance The Rapper’s official debut album The Big Day opens at Number 17.

