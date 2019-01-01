NEWS Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello keep singles top spot Newsdesk Share with :







Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita remains the UK’s hottest track for another week, notching up a third non-consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



The track racked up 62,000 chart sales this week, made up of 6.9 million streams and 9,000 downloads, to keep Ed Sheeran’s Beautiful People ft. Khalid at bay (2).



Meanwhile, London hip hop artist AJ Tracey sees his breakout hit Ladbroke Grove reach new heights, lifting three places to Number 4. The track has so far spent 22 weeks inside the Top 100 and was boosted into the Top 40 in June with the release of a remix featuring General Levy and Novelist.



Two more songs enjoy a significant uplift this week: Dominic Fike’s 3 Nights lifts six spots to make its Top 10 debut at 8, and Kygo and Whitney Houston’s Higher Love climbs five to Number 10. It marks Whitney’s first Top 10 entry in ten years, since 2009’s Million Dollar Bill.



Further down, Chris Brown’s No Guidance ft. Drake vaults into the Top 20, up nine places to Number 17, and producer/DJ Joel Corry zooms 17 rungs to Number 21 with Sorry, boosted in part after featuring on ITV’s Love Island. Finally, Ransom by US rapper Lil Tecca jumps 17 places to Number 23.