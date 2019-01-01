Tyler, The Creator's ban from New Zealand lifted

Tyler, The Creator is no longer banned from New Zealand after immigration officials reversed their decision not to grant him a visa.

The rapper was originally barred from touring the country back in 2014, due to concerns that his old group Odd Future's lyrics were homophobic and sexist.

However, Tyler has since come out as bisexual and now New Zealand authorities have ditched their objections to him touring.

"INZ is satisfied that Mr Okonma is no longer deemed to be a potential threat to public order and the public interest," a spokesperson for Immigration New Zealand told Stuff.co.nz.

A 2014 email released under New Zealand's Official Information Act revealed the source of officials concerns about Odd Future.

"Their lyrics are homophobic and racist. They glorify rape and murder fantasies, as well as cannibalism and necrophilia. They also court controversy by 'calling out' activists who try to get them banned or their shows cancelled," one email read. "They are likely to incite violence (towards women), racial, sexist and homophobic disharmony in New Zealand."

The hip-hop collective were set to play the Rapture festival in Auckland that year but their entry visas were revoked hours before they were due to land in the country. He was also banned from the U.K. and Ireland, but returned to Britain to perform earlier this year.

The 28-year-old confirmed rumours he was bisexual back in 2017, revealing on U.S. radio that he had been in a same-sex relationship as a teenager.