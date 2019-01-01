Ed Sheeran mourns death of pet cat Graham

Ed Sheeran has been left heartbroken following the death of his one-time pet cat Graham.

The singer broke the news of rescue cat Graham's passing by sharing a touching picture of the feline as a kitten, standing on one of his guitars. Opting against a caption, Ed instead added just a broken-heart emoji to express his emotions about the tragic loss.

Further details about Graham's death were revealed by Liberty Shaw, the partner of Ed's manager Stuart Shaw, who wrote in her own Instagram post.

"Our lovely little bud Baby Ba Boo aka Graham the Kitten passed away last night after being hit by a car," Liberty wrote alongside a sweet snap of Graham. "We are absolutely heartbroken. He was such a dude. Funny and clever and best mates with a massive German Shepherd. We are going miss you so much. Thanks for all the fun. #Babybaboo."

While Graham was initially Ed's cat, he revealed during a 2014 interview that Stuart and Liberty often watched his pets, which include cats Calippo and Dorito, while he was away on tour.