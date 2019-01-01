Meek Mill urges A$AP Rocky to 'keep hope alive' amid Swedish assault trial

Meek Mill has urged A$AP Rocky to "keep hope alive" as the rapper continues to battle in a Swedish assault trial.

The 30-year-old rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, is facing two years in jail in Sweden over allegations he and his entourage attacked 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on 30 June. They are accused of punching and kicking the teenager and hitting him with a bottle. Rocky pleaded not guilty to the charges, and called the incident "scary" as he testified in the case on Thursday.

Mill, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, is himself no stranger to the injustices of the legal system, as he's spent the past 11 years either behind bars or on strict probation following a drug and weapons conviction. However, he was granted a new trial because of evidence of alleged police corruption - unearthed while he was serving time behind bars on a probation violation in 2017 and 2018.

The rapper, who is due back in court on 6 August, has done his utmost to maintain a positive attitude throughout his ordeal, and urged Rocky to try and do the same.

Asked what advice he'd give the embattled rapper, Mill told Access Hollywood: "Keep hope alive. You ain't going to be there forever. This day going to pass and hopefully you realise the injustices that's across the world. Not even just in America, how things work. And how broken the system is and the mind frame of the system. I hope you come home fighting too, like myself."