Neil Young too busy on films for Crazy Horse reunion tour

Neil Young has upset fans by announcing he won't be touring on the back of his Crazy Horse reunion.



The rocker is gearing up for a new studio project with his most famous backing band, but there won't be any tour dates this year (19), because Neil is too busy making movies.



In a post on his Neil Young Archives site, he explains he will be "devoting the rest of this year to Shakey Pictures projects that deserve our focused attention to complete and deliver at their highest level".



He adds, "We will be in the editing suites for the duration of 2019, putting some parts of this together for you. Thanks for coming to our shows! We plan to be back in 2020!"



The 15 movies he is working on span almost 50 years of concerts and they include an animated film by Micah Nelson - a member of Young's most recent backing band Promise of the Real.



Young reunited with Crazy Horse for their first studio album since 2012's Psychedelic Pill earlier this year (19).



"The band is excited to make this new album and continue our story," the rock icon said in April. "We sincerely hope you enjoy our new music when it is released this year, because we know we will enjoy making it."



The new release will be titled Colorado.



Meanwhile, Young and Promise of the Real stepped in front of the cameras last year (18) to star in experimental western Paradox, which was directed by Neil's actress wife Daryl Hannah. The rockers played outlaws in the low-budget movie.