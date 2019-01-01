NEWS 50 Cent questions Rick Ross' relevance amid renewed rap rivalry Newsdesk Share with :







Rapper 50 Cent has fuelled his feud with Rick Ross by suggesting his rival is washed up.



The Aston Martin Music hitmaker recently shut down the chance to put his longstanding feud with 50 Cent to rest by collaborating on a track together, insisting his nemesis has no "value" after failing to land a hit in over seven years.



50 Cent has now hit back at the jab, insisting Rick Ross is just as out of tune on the charts as he is.



"I don't know what his value is to music culture at this moment," the rapper-turned-actor, who is currently promoting the final season of his TV drama Power, told Complex. "I never made music with him. I don't have interest in making music with him. A lot of these guys, even when you make reference to music culture and stuff like that, they're one-trick ponies, so they're going to be gone."



50 Cent continued, "In hip-hop, they say it's not what have you done, but what have you done for me lately, right? So you could get next to the guys that got momentum and try and survive based on that. But, it's not a lot going on there (with Ross)."



Rick took the first swipe in the latest war of words between the pair on Wednesday (31Jul19), while speaking on Los Angeles radio programme Big Boy's Neighborhood to promote his latest record, Port of Miami 2.



"Honestly, I'm a businessman. If 50 Cent still had value, I may have been done it (recorded a track). But not being funny, homie just ain't that dude no more," Ross said. "We was riding through L.A. smoking to (50's track) Hate It or Love It yesterday. That s**t was dope. We was saluting Cool & Dre, that's Miami who did the production. Game and 50 Cent, that was dope. If he was still making music like that, of course."