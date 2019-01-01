Nicki Minaj: 'Kanye West told me he's a born-again Christian'

Kanye West is at peace now he has found religion, according to Nicki Minaj.

During a recent Queen Radio chat with Chance the Rapper, show host Minaj told her guest that Kanye's weekly Sunday Service sessions have brought him closer to God - and now he considers himself a born-again Christian.

As Chance referenced his relationship with God, Minaj said, "Sometimes in the music business, we think that other artists don’t believe in God or aren’t (as) spiritual as we are, and stuff like that.

"Then when you find people... I just was with Kanye, and he told me he’s a born-again Christian now. Like my first instinct was, 'I’m so proud of you', because I could see there’s a peace that he has now that just surpasses everything."

Chance replied by calling Kanye one of the most supportive people in his life.

"That's fellowship and it's strengthening each other,' he told Minaj. "There's not as few people as you think that use God as their strength. He lets me talk very freely about what I like or dislike or what I feel we could do better."

"Imagine having an amazing friend that's loyal, supports you, and wants to see you do great, and that person being Kanye West," he added.