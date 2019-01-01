Celine Dion's team denies 'untruthful' story about dancer Pepe Munoz

Celine Dion and her "inner circle" have slammed reports claiming her backup dancer and close pal Pepe Munoz has too much control over her life.

Munoz has been romantically linked to the star and editors at The New York Post's Page Six gossip column have claimed other confidants were "freaked out" by the amount of control he allegedly had over her.

In a statement posted on Celine's Twitter account "members of her inner circle" denied the story, writing that there were no issues with the dancer.

"Dear Pepe, as the real members of Celine's 'inner circle,' we are saddened and disappointed by an untruthful story that surfaced in the media on Monday (29Jul19), quoting multiple sources who claim they are part of the inner circle and that you have too much influence over Celine, and that you are isolating her," the statement, originally penned in French, from Dion's team reads. "These 'sources' have nothing better to do than to spread untrue gossip. Don't let it get you down, and keep up the great work. We love you!"

Munoz, 34, and the My Heart Will Go On singer's relationship was the subject of intense speculation until she told fans he was gay best friend, and not her lover. They were rumoured to have become close following the death of her husband of 22 years, Rene Angelil, in 2016.

Speaking about their friendship, Dion, 51, told Extra: "The thing is that he's my best friend and we dance together and he did so much for me and even just holding my hand... it's something that I haven't had for a long time... A hug from a 6" 3' man, it was wonderful... and people really thought there was a romance going on.

"He did so much for me, for my mental health, my spirituality, my strength... my inner strength."

According to Page Six, an insider close to the star was worried about his influence on her, saying: "People are freaked out by it. He has this clique that he keeps very small. It's Celine, himself, a hair person and the stylist. That's the group - even management goes to him when they need something."