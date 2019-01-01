Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz mark nine-year anniversary with sweet posts

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz marked their nine-year wedding anniversary on Wednesday with sweet posts dedicated to one another on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of herself and Swizz kissing on her Instagram page, Alicia wrote: "I swear I have never been more in love with you! You are EVERYTHING My best friend My lover My mindsharer My life partner My cheerleader My dream increaser My biggest supporter And I could list 100 more I am SO blessed by your love Happy anniversary my king I’m so in awe of the power of love (sic)."

Meanwhile, Swizz, real name Kasseem Dean, posted a throwback snap of himself and Alicia, captioning it: "9yrs ago we took this pic looking like lil kids in love Now it’s 9yrs later with two amazing Kids and we still feel like young love. Life and love is a work of greatness in progress. Everyday we should allow our self to grow stronger and better. We must keep the fire hot by making each other smile everyday and continue to do spontaneous crazy ass things. Thank you for the best 9yrs of my life, I’ve never met a human like you. Happy Anniversary Mrs Alicia Dean my Love 4 life (sic)."

The Girl on Fire hitmaker and the producer announced they were engaged in 2010 and they got married during a private ceremony near the Mediterranean Sea months later. They share two sons - Egypt, eight, and Genesis, four.