Jessica Simpson faces backlash after sharing snap of daughter with dyed hair

Jessica Simpson found herself in hot water on Wednesday after she shared a picture of her seven-year-old daughter Maxwell with dyed hair.

In the snap, Maxwell stares into the camera, showing off her new hair - which features purple ends on her naturally blonde locks.

"Inspired by The Descendants #901girl #MAXIDREW," Jessica wrote on Instagram, explaining that the look was prompted by The Descendants character Mal, played by Dove Cameron, and sharing another image of Maxwell having her hair washed at Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood.

However, she was quickly flooded with comments slamming her for allowing Maxwell to hit the dye bottle, with one writing: "Why start ruining her hair so young?"

Another commented: "So young its a shame (sic)."

But for every one accusing Jessica of being a bad mother, there were two defending the singer.

In answer to one troll who wondered whether or not Maxwell was too young to have her hair dyed, one person replied: "No she isn’t AND there are other ways to dye hair other than chemicals. I honestly would love to do a 10-15 year comparison on children from those who mom shame & children from the mothers who are shamed. Let’s see who turns out ok."

And another commented: "I buy those fun temporary colours for my grand-daughters and think it's a fun creative activity for them!"

It seems Maxwell may become a fan of experimenting with different looks, as celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri commented on just how much fun the little girl had at the salon.

"She was a natural, in her natural habitat. I think we will be seeing her more than her momma," she shared.