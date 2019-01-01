Travis Barker calls out rocker for predatory pursuit of his teen daughter

Rocker Travis Barker has blasted drummer Graham Sierota for inappropriately contacting his 13-year-old daughter.

The Blink-182 star caught wind of direct messages Echosmith drummer Graham allegedly sent to Alabama Luella after she posted images of the exchange on her Instagram account.

Travis, 43, is sickened by the communications and finds Graham's alleged attempts to contact his daughter very disturbing.

"When I found out a 20 year old man was trying to get in touch with my 13 year old daughter by filling her Instagram messages with party invites and compliments I was disgusted," he told The Blast. "That’s predatory behaviour and there is nothing cool, normal or ok about it at all."

Graham reportedly reached out to Alabama in 2016, when she was 10 years old, saying "Hi", and "By the way I'm Graham from echosmith and I think ur beautiful."

The youngster didn't respond until he picked up communication again over the summer and sent her her an invitation to a barbecue he was hosting in July.

Budding singer Alabama finally responded, writing: "Ur like 40."

"I just wanted to say i really like ur music and sorry for messaging and I'm 20," he replied.

"Ok but u understand I'm a child?" the last message from Alabama reads.

The teenager shared those messages on Instagram, writing over images of the exchange: "Hey guys! So once again I am bringing this to your attention because I'm a 13 year old girl and he is 21/20 super creepy."

Travis shares Alabama and son Landon, 15, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.