Ariana Grande left speechless after working with idol Jim Carrey

Ariana Grande is overcome with emotion after fulfilling a lifetime dream of working with her idol, Jim Carrey.

The 7 Rings pop star has been a huge fan of the comedian since she was a child and even tattooed a quote from one of his most famous movies, The Truman Show, on her body in June (19).

Now she is on cloud nine after starring alongside him in an episode of his quirky TV show Kidding.

"there aren’t words," she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (31Jul19) in a caption attached to an image of her hugging Carrey. "i’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. thankful for the most special experience of my life."

"nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak," Ariana added, "actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined.

"i get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season. this was a DREAM of an experience. thank you thank you thank you Jim... i have so much more to say but words actually can’t... cover it."

Ariana has a small cameo role in a new episode of the series, which returns for a second season later this year.