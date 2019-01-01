Machine Gun Kelly was drunk when he wrote Eminem diss track

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly came up with the idea behind Eminem diss track Rap Devil while he was drunk.

The hitmaker was upset after the Lose Yourself rap star namechecked him on Not Alike and, while celebrating sportsman pal Odell Beckham, Jr's new deal with American football team the Cleveland Browns, he decided to snap back.

He tells the Everyday Struggle podcast the track came together within hours.

"We went in the locker room of a place where we were at and I just did it on the spot," he says. "I was with Odell the night before, celebrating the $100 million contract thing. I was still just drunk."

Kelly wrote the verses and sent them to fellow rapper YBN Cordae, who urged him to really go after his rap rival.

"He was like, ‘Yo, this Em you gotta go off! (sic)’" he recalls. "I was like, 'What you mean? I did go off'. That’s when I wrote the fourth verse."

Asked how he and Eminem should squash their beef, Kelly suggested an unlikely collaboration: "Put us on a track and see who comes harder," he explains, insisting he won't be backing down in the meantime.

"We can’t be a generation that rides only because a person’s a legend and strictly goes off that factor," he adds. "When we do something for our generation, step up and acknowledge what happened, hold it down."