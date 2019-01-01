The Bachelorette superfan Demi Lovato enjoys night out at reality show finale

The Bachelorette superfan Demi Lovato had the night of her life on Tuesday when she attended the live finale of the U.S. reality series.

The singer has never made a secret of her love of the programme, which sees one woman trying to find her perfect match in a group of suitors, and sat in the audience as she watched Bachelorette Hannah Brown's season come to an end.

Sharing a snap of herself and Hannah eating cookies in the shape of windmills on her Instagram page, Demi wrote: "I interrupt this social media break with this very important and iconic snap shot of WINDMILL cookies with my new favourite person @alabamahannah.. and quess what… Jesus still loves us. Tonight’s the season finale y’all.. make sure to tune in cause it’s gonna get crazy!! @bacheloretteabc."

The cookies and Demi's caption poke fun at Hannah's revelation that she had sex with contestant Peter in a windmill four times, before stating that "Jesus still loves me".

Following Demi's Instagram post, Hannah replied to thank the 26-year-old singer for her support, writing: "love love love. so thankful for your support during this season of life and taking me under your wing. Also, thanks for sharing your mama with me."

The finale saw Hannah take off her engagement ring as she brutally broke up with fiance Jed Wyatt after learning he'd dumped his girlfriend to appear on the programme.

Hannah wasn't the only star of the Bachelor franchise that Demi caught up with on Tuesday night. She also watched the taping alongside The Bachelor contestant Demi Burnett, who appeared on The Bachelorette this season multiple times to help out her pal Hannah.

Burnett will also soon be seen on The Bachelor spin-off Bachelor in Paradise.