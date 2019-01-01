Ex-wife of Lady Gaga's new beau cheekily comments on pair's romance

The ex-wife of Lady Gaga's rumoured new love Dan Horton has used one of the singer's tracks to cheekily comment on the budding romance.

The 33-year-old superstar was photographed kissing the monitor engineer during a brunch date in Studio City, California on Sunday, with the pictures emerging on Tuesday.

Following the publication of the images, Horton's ex Autumn Guzzardi was quick to weigh in on her former love's fledgling relationship.

Sharing a headshot of herself on Instagram, theatre start Autumn captioned it: "Poker Face #actress #broadway #headshot #nyc #musicals #offbroadway #rock #beauty #pop."

While some approved of Guzzardi's subtle way of poking fun at Gaga and Horton's new romance, others were less impressed, with one writing: "Omg (oh my God) so classless and juvenile! So your ex is dating Lady Gaga."

Guzzardi and Horton split in 2018 after five years of marriage, with the former filing for divorce on 27 February that year. Their divorce was finalised a few months later.

The romance between Horton and Gaga is the singer's first since splitting from fiance Christian Carino earlier this year. She's been working with her new beau since November 2018, when she started her Las Vegas residency, but their relationship is believed to have only turned romantic recently.

"She's glad the news is out and that she doesn't have to hide it," a source told E! News of Gaga. "She wants to be able to go out and do things with him. She's having fun with him and seeing where it goes."