Brian Wilson back on the road after mental health scare

Brian Wilson is ready to rock again after postponing his summer tour to deal with mental health issues.



The Beach Boys star has thanked fans for their support, while announcing on his website that the postponed dates will start up again next month (Aug19).



"Your concern and love just blows me away," he writes. "I’m feeling much better and I look forward to seeing you when we start up our tour on August 7!"



Wilson has struggled with mental health issues for decades, but a recent series of back surgeries left him "feeling strange".



Announcing plans to stall his summer dates earlier this year (19), Wilson said, "It's been pretty scary for awhile. I was not feeling like myself. Mentally insecure is how I'd describe it.



"It crept back and I've been struggling with stuff in my head and saying things I don't mean and I don't know why. It's something I've never dealt with before and we can't quite figure it out just yet."



Brian will hit the road with The Zombies as his opening act for a month from 31 August.