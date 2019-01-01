Rita Ora's mum objects to daughter's barely-there swimsuits

Rita Ora's mother isn't a fan of the tiny swimsuits her daughter wears.

Vera Ora shared a sexy Instagram photo of the star showing off her backside while donning a rainbow Gucci one-piece in Malibu, California on Monday (29Jul19), admitting in the caption she isn't always comfortable with the singer's choice of skimpy beachwear.

"Wow what a beautiful ocean view...!," Vera quipped in the caption before lamenting about her daughter's fashion choice.

"Also in my mind as a mother I am thinking: Can 50s style swimsuits be back in fashion now please," she added. "You might say strange for me to post this but I am silly sometimes LOL (laughing out loud) !

"I just feel as a mother of 2 girls feel (sic) for all other mothers with young beautiful girls that are exploring their beauty and style in different way (sic)."

However, Vera refuses to take up the issue with the Let You Love Me hitmaker in a disempowering way, choosing to discuss her thoughts with Rita in a calm manner.

"To avoid disagreement about their (daughters) looks, appearance and behaviour the best is to talk to them calmly (easier said than done), gently give advice, support them, appreciate their youth and protect their beauty/brains!," the protective mum wrote. "For me it helps me stay motivated in a process and improves our trust/relationship by just being open with each other. In fact it is a battle you can’t win so celebrate it together instead."