Damian Marley performs father's songs at Hawaii protest

Damian Marley joined activists protesting the construction of a huge telescope on a sacred Hawaiian volcano on Monday (29Jul19) and treated them to a set of his dad's classic tunes.

The reggae star connected with hundreds of locals trying to stop work on Mauna Kea mountain, the tallest peak in Hawaii, and performed Bob Marley's most famous protest songs Get Up, Stand Up and Positive Vibration to express his support.

Damian isn't the only celebrity who has joined the activists at Mauna Kea mountaintop - action man Dwayne Johnson also made an appearance last week, urging politicians to take note of the protest and halt a top scientist's plans to turn the sacred site into a outer space look-out.

"The protesters are so peaceful but they're so powerful," he told reporters. "No one's going anywhere, so I'm optimistic that something positive is gonna come out of this.

"It's not about stopping science, it's about respecting culture and respecting the people... The world is watching and the world is saying we should take a pause."

The location for the telescope was chosen in 2009 following a global search for the perfect place.

Activists disrupted a groundbreaking ceremony in 2014 but the protest peaked recently when officials announced they were closing a road leading to the dormant volcano to allow pre-construction work to begin.