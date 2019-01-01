Drake and LeBron James teaming up to launch digital platform in Canada

Drake has teamed up with LeBron James to help the basketball star launch his own digital platform in Canada.

LeBron and his business manager Maverick Carter founded the service, which allows athletes to speak directly to fans via short video clips, back in 2015, and now want to expand outside the U.S.

As part of the deal, Drake, who is an ambassador for 2019 NBA Champions, the Toronto Raptors, will become a part owner and promoter for Uninterrupted Canada.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hotline Bling hitmaker said: "Uninterrupted has been an incredible platform for athletes to tell their stories and connect with fans. I'm honoured to partner with LeBron to bring Uninterrupted to Canada, a country that continuously supports innovation and creativity."

The sportsman, who has also partnered with French soccer star Kylian Mbappe to launch the service in Europe, said in his own statement that he founded his platform to help athletes "share our stories and connect with our fans in a way we never had before".

The expansion of Uninterrupted is not the first time the pair have partnered on a project, as both executive produced the 2017 documentary The Carter Effect, documenting the storied career of Raptors legend and slam dunk specialist Vince Carter.

Drake has been a notable courtside presence at Raptors games in recent years, cheering the team on to their first ever NBA Championship in June.