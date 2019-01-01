BTS front anti-bullying campaign for UNICEF

K-pop boyband BTS has teamed up with UNICEF for the charity's latest campaign, which aims to promote kindness and end bullying in schools.

The band appears in a special clip, titled “BTS (purple heart emoji) show the power of love and kindness”, promoting the #ENDviolence campaign.

In the clip, the group uses their music to help young people going through difficult times. The visual also features the hit single Answer: Love Myself, which includes the line: “You’ve shown me I have reasons/ I should love myself.”

The United Nations children's charity's project is in association with the band’s own Love Myself campaign, which "is all about encouraging every young person to find the love from within themselves and spreading that love to others".

“School is often the place where many of us meet our best friends,” a UNICEF representative explained of the initiative. “Yet, with one in three students aged 13-15 experiencing bullying, for many young people school can be tough.

"That’s why BTS are calling on young people to brighten someone’s day with kindness, as part of UNICEF’s campaign to #ENDviolence in and around schools."

The charity is urging people to be kind to one another and take pride in their good deeds.