Nicki Minaj and boyfriend Kenneth Petty seen at courthouse amid wedding rumours

Nicki Minaj and her boyfriend Kenneth Petty were reportedly seen at a Los Angeles courthouse on Monday, amid rumours they're set to wed imminently.

According to TMZ.com, the Anaconda hitmaker and her beau were spotted trying to "keep a low profile" at the Beverly Hills Courthouse as they waited in a queue for "marriage licenses and ceremony appts (appointments). ONLY".

The gossip website added that Kenneth "paid for the license before they left". Once obtained, a marriage license is valid for 90 days, suggesting the couple are counting down the days until they walk down the aisle.

The report comes after fans began speculating that Nicki might be pregnant, after she dropped some suggestive lyrics in her verse on Chance the Rapper's new song Zanies and Fools.

"He the Clyde to my Bonnie, 'bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy. Ooh, I remember when I cried like, 'Why me?' / Now I wouldn't exchange my life for Armani," she raps in the song.

Rumours of the pair obtaining a marriage license come after Nicki revealed during a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Apple Beats 1 in June that she and Kenneth had "got our marriage license".

"I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I'm there, I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything," she added.

The 36-year-old star has faced controversy about her romance with Kenneth, as he previously served time for manslaughter and is a registered sex offender in the state of New York.