Lady Gaga pictured kissing engineer Dan Horton during brunch date

Lady Gaga has sparked romance rumours with monitor engineer Dan Horton, after the pair were spotted kissing during a brunch date in Studio City, California on Sunday.

The 33-year-old singer, who has been single since splitting from fiance Christian Carino earlier this year, was photographed cuddling up to the 37-year-old as they grabbed a bite to eat at Granville restaurant.

"Gaga and Dan appeared to be more than friends and were seen smooching multiple times while dining," an onlooker told People.com.

One image sees Gaga bending over to kiss Dan as he sits at their table, while another shows the pair beaming from ear-to-ear as they leave the eatery.

The Shallow singer dressed to impress for the date in black cutoff shorts, a bodysuit and ankle boots, while Dan coordinated with her in a black shirt and loose jeans.

According to the onlooker, the duo spent around an hour at the restaurant, and were "deep in conversation".

"They were kissing as they spoke really close up," the source added. "Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly O.K. with being seen. She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with."

Gaga's apparent new romance comes after she was linked to her A Star Is Born co-star and director Bradley Cooper earlier this year, with fans speculating that the pair's close relationship may have been the reason for Bradley's split from model Irina Shayk.