Cardi B and Bernie Sanders discuss plans to 'transform the U.S.'

Cardi B sat down with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday to discuss ways of engaging young people in politics.

The 26-year-old rapper and the 77-year-old politician, who is a contender for the 2020 Democratic nomination for U.S. President, sat down together on Monday to discuss issues including student debt, climate change, and the minimum wage.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker shared a snap of the duo on Instagram, and gushed over the presidential nominee in the post's caption.

“Not me, US. Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country,” Cardi wrote. “A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you had the opportunity to have a question answered by a democratic candidate what would it be? I got a lot of submission and selected the most popular questions to get answered.

"Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country. LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!”

Sanders recently told CNN that he was working on a campaign video with Cardi to attract young voters.

“We (are) working on a way to involve more young people in the political process,” he shared. “The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers.”

Earlier this month, Cardi took to Twitter to slam the Democratic Party for not showing enough support for Bernie during the 2016 election.

"This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such a long time," she insisted.