Jennifer Lopez drives for first time in 25 years after receiving birthday Porsche

Jennifer Lopez drove for the first time in 25 years after her fiance Alex Rodriguez surprised her with a Porsche to mark her 50th birthday.

In a video posted to his YouTube page, former baseball player Alex pondered on what to get his wife-to-be for her landmark birthday, admitting: "There's a lot of pressure because it's Jennifer's birthday coming up on July 24, and we've been thinking about what do we get Jennifer for her birthday. What do you get someone who already has everything? You have to be creative.

"We've been talking about maybe a car. The irony is we're gonna buy her a car but she hasn't driven in 25 years."

Alex eventually settled on a red 2019 Porsche 911 GTS, estimated to have cost a staggering $140,000 (£115,000).

The moment he surprised Jennifer with the vehicle was documented in a video shared on her YouTube page, entitled Day in my life: MY BIRTHDAY!!!, with the sportsman blindfolding his partner to ensure she was suitably shocked by the surprise.

After removing the blindfold and seeing the car, Jennifer looked stunned as she said: "What the hell?! What is that? Oh my god, I'm gonna have to drive? I've never driven a car like that... I've never driven a car, period."

However, it seems Jennifer's skills behind the wheel soon came flooding back, as she was then seen taking the flash car for a spin around her neighbourhood with Alex in the passenger seat.

Jennifer also marked her 50th birthday with a huge party at Gloria Estefan's luxury Miami Beach estate, which featured performances from DJ Khaled, Ashanti and Fat Joe.