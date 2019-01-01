NEWS Liam Gallagher: ‘He [Noel] deserves what he’s getting at the moment’ Newsdesk Share with :







Talking to Phil Taggart last night on BBC Radio 1, Liam Gallagher revealed he believes his brother Noel is “getting beaten in a lot of arenas these days”, including in his feud with Lewis Capaldi, he also said that Noel “deserves what he’s getting at the moment.”



Continuing, Liam said “Listen, he wouldn’t mess with me, this Lewis Cap-whatever he’s called because I’m vicious but Zen at the same time” before revealing “I met him (Capaldi) and he was cool and I’m glad he’s sticking it to our kid because our kid started it.”



Appearing to perform his new single ‘Once’ and iconic Oasis track ‘Champagne Supernova’, Liam also took time to talk about his favourite piano ballads:



“Imagine’ for me, is the be all and end all of it I think, Oasis did a few of them (piano ballads) I think ‘Let There Be Love’ is pretty good isn’t it, ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’, I think Noel did some good melodies.



And on the new wave of Oasis fans:



“Only a few bands get to that place where it goes round in a cycle, you’re either dead or you never notice it like Nirvana, The Beatles and The Stones, but I’m very pleased and happy that I’m still alive to witness it, seeing young people at the gigs is amazing. I’m not one of them people that people have got to jump up and down at our gigs anyway because when I go to a gig I don’t jump up and down and I’m still having a good time. You can go to a gig and stand still and still be in to it, but it is nice to see some youth down at the front pogoing if that’s what they want to do.”