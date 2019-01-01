Lil Nas X rides Old Town Road into the record books

Lil Nas X has landed himself in the records books with a 17-week run at the top of the U.S. charts.

The rapper's Old Town Road has broken a 16-week tie with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's One Sweet Day and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito, which also featured Justin Bieber.

Lil Nas X's track became a viral hit upon its release earlier this year (19) and it went on to become a smash when Billy Ray Cyrus added his voice to one of several remixes.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer performed the track at the Grand Ole Opry in Tennessee over the weekend without his rapper pal, inviting yodelling sensation Mason Ramsey to join him onstage. Billy Ray also posted video online of his daughter Miley performing a snippet of the track with Mason backstage.

Old Town Road could hang out at the top of the charts for a while longer following the release of a new Seoul Town Road remix, featuring BTS star RM. Lil Nas X has insisted this will be "last one i PROMISSEE". Previous remixes have included the one with Cyrus, one masterminded by DJ Diplo, and another featuring Young Thug and Ramsey.

Celebrating his record-breaking feat via Instagram on Monday (29Jul19), Lil Nas X recalled the moment he realised he had a hit on his hands: "I went looking for beats on youtube... when suddenly i came across a country-trap sounding masterpiece," he wrote. "I immediately knew i would make something special out of it."

He added: "I'm on the toilet right now, but I want to say thank you to every single person who has made this moment possible for me."

Billie Eilish's Bad Guy lands a seventh week at number two on the new countdown, while Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita, which ended Lil Nas X's historic run at the top of the Australian charts over the weekend, returns to the top three.

Khalid’s Talk and Truth Hurts by Lizzo round out the new top five.