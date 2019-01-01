Future's bodyguard not pressing charges over airport attack - report

Future and his bodyguard will reportedly not be pressing charges against a gang who attacked his minder at a Spanish airport.

According to TMZ.com, trouble erupted at an airport in Ibiza earlier this month after a group of men asked the rapper for a photograph and he refused. They allegedly became abusive and attacked a security guard, knocking him out with a rock.

However, the troublemakers will not face charges, Spanish authorities have said, as neither the security guard nor the Mask Off hitmaker, 35, want them to launch an inquiry.

Representatives of the Civil Guard of Spain told TMZ that despite being made aware of a video of the incident, they cannot pursue the case unless someone comes forward to press charges.

A rep for the agency explained that even in cases in which an assault involves a deadly weapon, a victim or bystander needs to cooperate to allow them to investigate, and sources close to the bodyguard say he has no intention of taking legal action.

Future, real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, has addressed the incident, claiming that although he was involved in the initial altercation, he did not see the attack itself.

"Basically these fake goons ask to suck my d**k for a picture. I toldem (told them) NOOOOO (sic)," he recalled in a statement. "Apparently they get angry and do sum sucker s**t (sic).

"I left the airport, they edit the video they filmed and sent it to blogs. Real real tuf (sic) guys. What they did to security I didn’t see period, I’m not a witness to anything... leave me out. (I didn’t have) anything to do with this incident."