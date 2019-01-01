NEWS Kaiser Chiefs set for highest new entry on Official Albums Chart Newsdesk Share with :







We predict a riot on the Official Albums Chart this week as Kaiser Chiefs battle for the Number 1 album with their latest record Duck.



The seventh album by the Leeds pop-rockers is at Number 2 on today’s Official Chart Update (July 29), behind Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project, which is set for a third week at Number 1.



All six of Kaiser Chiefs’ previous studio albums have peaked in the Top 10, with 2007’s Yours Truly, Angry Mob and 2014’s Education, Education, Education & War reaching Number 1.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Ska group The Dualers are on course for their first Top 40 album to date as Palm Trees and 80 Degrees starts at Number 5, and Icelandic group Of Monsters and Men could score a third consecutive Top 10 album with Fever Dream at Number 6.



Other albums set for big entries this week are The Search by rapper NF (8) and BTS’ video games soundtrack album BTS World (9).



Further down, Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy currently sits at 16 with his fourth studio album African Giant, and finally, Soft Cell’s farewell live album Say Hello Wave Goodbye: The O2 London rounds out the midweek new entries at 23.

