Cardi B misses daughter Kulture's first steps

Cardi B is devastated she didn't get to see her daughter Kulture taking her first steps.

The 26-year-old rapper opened up about missing the milestone in a clip shared to her Instagram Stories, revealing that she was doing a meet and greet with fans when she got a call from her younger sister, Hennessy Carolina, informing her of the tot's achievement.

"I'm doing a meet and greet, right? And Hennessy calls me with Kulture, and I'm like, 'I'm doing a meet and greet right now, I'ma call you guys right back'," Cardi explained in a video.

She went on to reveal her husband, 27-year-old rapper Offset, then called her, and she also told him to call Hennessy because she was busy.

According to the Bodak Yellow hitmaker, it was while her beau was on the phone to her sister that the youngster took her first steps - and the star confessed she was devastated to have missed the heartwarming moment.

"He always witnesses the good s**t!" Cardi exclaimed, before lamenting how her little girl is growing up. "My baby starting to walk already. I can't take it. I can't take it!"

Cardi and Offset began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in September that year. The couple welcomed Kulture in July 2018.