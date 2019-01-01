NEWS Miles Kane wants to film a tour documentary Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Cry On My Guitar' rocker says the "highs and lows" and "emotional" aspect of being on the road would make for an "interesting" watch.



He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "We have been filming a lot of suff, any sort of documentary or anything I am interested in.



"With music, with any artist, I find it interesting the backstage, the hanging out the warm ups, the highs, the lows.

"There are so many emotions that go into being in the band, it would be easy to film and you could portray it so easily, you could make a great film."



Miles has certainly clocked up the air miles, thanks to tours with Last Shadow Puppets and his solo career.



Meanwhile, the 'Kingcrawler' musician - who released new single 'Can You See Me Now' in June - previously admitted he would "never say never" to another Puppets reunion.



The 33-year-old rocker formed the side project with Arctic Monkeys frontman and longtime pal Alex Turner in 2008, and although fans had to wait a lengthy eight years between the release of their two albums, 'The Age of the Understatement' and 2016's 'Everything You've Come to Expect', Miles has said there could be another revival of the group in the future.



He said: "The Last Shadow Puppets was good, I had great fun with that. Bring them back? Who knows, yeah! Never say never."



The 'Don't Forget Who You Are' hitmaker was previously a frontman for The Rascals before embarking on his solo endeavours, and after having been friends with Alex for several years, he's often been compared to the superstar rocker.



Miles admitted the comparisons used to upset him when he was younger, but he now has the confidence to know he's "amazing" on his own.



He said: "I think it's inevitable - I used to feel the comparison when I was younger, but I don't really care now, you know, you think what you think. I know I'm amazing and I know I make good music. I used to think of the comparisons like that, and it's fair enough, I get it, I'd probably think the same, but I don't really care now."



Despite feeling the scrutiny in his early days, Miles He said: "I don't blame people if they want to compare - it's going to happen, so it's cool. And it's not like it's not a bad thing, is it? His new album is great, it's fantastic."