Christina Milian pregnant with baby number two

Actress and singer Christina Milian is pregnant.



The Dip It Low star announced the news via Instagram on Sunday.



Christina posted a shot of her boyfriend Matt Pokora holding a photo of an ultrasound in front of her bare belly and captioned the image: "New release 2020! What a blessing! Let's do this babe @mattpokora."



The French songwriter shared the same photo and added: "Legacy on the way!"



This will be Milian's second child - she's also mum to Violet, her nine-year-old daughter from her marriage to The Dream. The 37-year-old did not share any further details, such as the baby's gender or due date.



However, many of her celebrity pals were quick to share messages of congratulations.



Jenna Dewan wrote, "Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaattttttttttt?!?!!! Ahhhhhhhh congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)," while Chance the Rapper commented, "CONGRATS YALL (sic)."



Model Shanina Shaik posted, "Sooo excited for you my lovely!!!! Can't wait to give you a big hug and be aunty," and TV personality Nicole Williams added jokingly: "Finally it's out!!!! I was about to crack! Love you guys!!!!"



Milian recently gushed about 33-year-old Pokora, telling Hollywood Life, "He's honest, and we have a really great relationship. This is different than anything I've ever experienced and I'm really happy that the universe brought us together."