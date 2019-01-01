A$AP Rocky's alleged street fight victim identified, injuries revealed

The man left seriously injured after a street fight with rapper A$AP Rocky has been identified as Mustafa Jafari.

Swedish police officials have released images of the alleged victim's cuts, bruises and blood-stained clothes, claiming the incarcerated rap star and his bodyguards beat, kicked and struck him with a bottle on 30 June (19).

A$AP Rocky and his two associates were arrested on 2 July and the rapper was officially charged with assault on Thursday, despite claims he acted in self defence.

Jafari’s lawyer, Magnus Stromberg, insists his client didn’t provoke the street fight, which was captured on surveillance cameras.

He claims one of the two men accompanying Rocky "dragged" his client away by his neck.

"There was no reason, none whatsoever, for the use of such violence," he said.

Rocky maintains Jafari was following him and refusing to leave him alone. In testimony, released last week (ends26Jul19), the rapper said, "I'm very afraid of that situation. I don't know what these guys are. I'm not from here. I asked them to leave us alone. I prayed them to leave us alone. That we do not want to mess or end up in prison (sic)."

U.S. leader Donald Trump intervened last week and called on Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to treat Rocky "fairly".

Following the rap star's assault charge, the President tweeted: "Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers."

Meanwhile, a woman upset over A$AP Rocky's detention in Sweden has been arrested after causing a scene inside the Swedish embassy in Washington, D.C. and allegedly threatening to bomb the place.

Rebecca Kanter was taken into custody on Tuesday after allegedly screaming and cursing at embassy staff.

A day before, she posted footage of herself throwing an unidentified liquid at the door of the embassy. She captioned it: "'What (sic) isn't it breaking news that I defiled the House of Sweden last night, that I vandalized the World Bank, that I vandalized the IMF... what aren't I getting press for A$AP."

Kanter was charged with willfully injuring and damaging property of a foreign government, refusing to depart a foreign embassy and two criminal counts of unlawful entry and destruction of property and released on bail, according to Billboard.