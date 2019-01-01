Leona Lewis weds longtime boyfriend Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis has married her longtime boyfriend Dennis Jauch in an intimate Italian ceremony.

The former The X Factor U.K. winner, 34, exchanged vows with the 30-year-old choreographer at a Tuscan vineyard, south of Florence, in front of 180 guests on Saturday (27Jul19), according to Hello! magazine.

Leona wore three show-stopping looks for her big day, including a stunning full-length white tulle gown as she walked down the aisle to Schubert's Ave Maria. The bride later changed into a beaded blush-coloured dress for the reception, and wowed guests in a crystal-embellished jumpsuit for the big bash at night.

Dennis shared photos on Instagram of him sightseeing around Florence with his mother in the days leading up to the wedding, taking in famous landmarks including the Ponte Vecchio bridge.

The Bleeding Love hitmaker first met her dancer beau back in 2010, and the pair got engaged on their eighth anniversary last August.

“We are both quite private people, but we wanted to share our happy news with everyone that has supported us and watched our relationship blossom over the years. We are so thrilled to be on this new adventure together and it is a beautiful feeling to share that love with you all," the singer told People, when news of their engagement first broke.

An insider told British newspaper The Sun that Leona had been planning the bash for months, wanted a massive celebration because she doesn't reunite with her family and friends in Europe often after relocating to California to be with Dennis.

"She has spent months and months making sure everything is perfect for the big day, and they have loads of pals coming from the U.K. as well as the U.S.," they continued. "It’s going to be a really special day."