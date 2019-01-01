NEWS Leona Lewis has married Dennis Jauch Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘X Factor’ winner has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and choreographer Dennis, in a ceremony held at a Tuscan vineyard, located just south of Florence, Italy, on Saturday (27.07.19).



According to HELLO! magazine, Leona donned three separate looks for her big day including a full-length white tulle gown, and walked down the aisle to ‘Ave Maria’ in front of 180 guests before changing into a beaded blush dress for the reception and a crystal-embellished jumpsuit for the party.



It was first reported earlier this week that Leona, 34, was planning to wed Dennis this weekend, after sources revealed the happy couple had flown their loved ones out to Italy for the occasion.



An insider revealed: "Leona is madly in love with Dennis and they are both so excited to get hitched this weekend.

"They have flown their nearest and dearest out to Italy for the ceremony and no expense has been spared.



"She has spent months and months making sure everything is perfect for the big day and they have loads of pals coming from the UK as well as the US. Because they live in the States, their friends and family don't all get to meet up much, so it's going to be a really special day.”



The ‘Bleeding Love’ hitmaker met Dennis in 2010 when he was working as her back-up dancer, and the pair confirmed their engagement in November last year.



Speaking about her engagement on social media, Leona wrote: "My heart is singing the happiest song it's ever sung!



"I'm bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend, my partner in crime, my ride or die! @dennisjauch I can't wait to be your wife. eeeek wife! What?!



"Argh! Hahahahaha I still can't believe it [bride emoji] I dreamed you up and you came true.



"The most caring, kindhearted and inspiring person I've had the privilege to know.now lets go have a big ol' partyyyyyyyy (sic)"



In December, the ‘Better In Time’ singer held a hen party which saw her take 12 of her girl friends to a performance of 'Briefs: Close Encounters' at Spiegeltent in London's Leicester Square.