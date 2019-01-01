NEWS The Offspring had an 'amazing time' working with Bob Rock on first album in seven years Newsdesk Share with :







The Offspring had an "amazing time" working with long-time producer Bob Rock on their first album in seven years.



Frontman Dexter Holland has teased that the band's first studio effort since 2012's 'Days Go By' has "a lot fo pretty fast stuff" and surprising tracks on there and gushed about how great it was to reunite with the studio wizard again.

Dexter said: "We've had an amazing time in the studio with Bob.



"We have history with him -- he knows what works for us and how to get the best out of us.



"Save for a few small things, we're pretty much wrapped and excited to get these tunes out there. "We have a lot of really fast stuff on there, plus a couple of things that you might not really expect from us."



And guitarist Noodles added that the new material is much like their old stuff too.



He added: "People keep asking me what it sounds like and I say, it sounds like ... us.



"It's all there -- the melody, the powerful drums, bass and guitar. We dig it. You'll dig it."



A release date and album title is yet to be revealed by the band.



The 'Pretty Fly' hitmakers previously revealed that they were contemplating releasing their latest music on two separate albums as there's a wide array of songs on the latest record, some of which are more "left field" than the group's usual sound.



Noodles said: "I think there's a record's worth in there, but we're thinking that maybe the songs are just a little too different. We know there's a song or two on every record that comes out of left field for us, but it's more than just a couple this time.



"Right now, we're entertaining the idea of doing two records - one where we can put all of these, and another of straight-up Offspring songs."