LÉON would love to pen a song for Adele

The Swedish star - who counts Katy Perry as a fan - has revealed she is hoping she will be able to devote herself to someone else and write music for other artists one day, and the 'Hello' hitmaker is at the top of her wish list.



In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, she said: "I think it's hard for me to put myself aside.



"But I am going to work on it.



"I always have such admiration for songwriters who are amazing singers but they don't have an artist career and give all of themselves to someone else."



Asked who would be her dream person to write for, she said: "There are a bunch of people.



"Not to sound too cliche, but I would love to write a song for Adele.



"I think she's incredible and I would love to write for her."



She joked: "I mean, she is better off on her own, but yeah."



LÉON recently revealed she would "love to" collaborate with Katy Perry after she received a shout out from the US pop superstar in 2015 when the 34-year-old singer described her as "one to watch".



She said: "I would never turn down a collaboration with Katy Perry, I would love to. We are such different artists but I would not say no. It depends on what it would be for, never say never."



And the rising star - whose real name is Lotta Lindgren - still finds it surreal to have received the praise from Katy, who tweeted a link to her song 'Tired of Talking' four years ago, and said it was her "song of the day".



She said: "It's just crazy that she discovered my music. I guess everything is so global now, but I have no idea how she found out.



"She is great. The fact she did that meant so much. She always does that with a lot of up-and-coming artists.

"I think it's really cool that she is willing to shine a light on smaller artists that just started."



LÉON - who released her self-titled debut album in March - says the 'Chained To The Rhythm' hitmaker now follows her on social media, and although the pair don't know each other personally, she thinks Katy is a "good gal".



She added: "She started to follow me on Instagram and sometimes she will like my posts. I met her one time and she is a good gal. I don't know her, but she is great."