Lil Wayne settles Drake royalties beef with Birdman

Lil Wayne and rap mogul Bryan 'Birdman' Williams have ended their legal spat over Drake’s royalties.

The former business partners have dropped their suits against each other after coming to terms over their cuts from Drake's hits.

The feud began in 2017 when Lil Wayne’s ex-manager, Cortez Bryant, sued Cash Money Records and Universal Music accusing them of holding out on royalties owed from the rapper's music, according to The Blast.

Lil Wayne and Bryant, who are both principals of Aspire Music, claimed they struck a deal entitling them to a third of the net profits from Drake’s first six albums, along with a share of the copyrights.

Earlier this year (19), Birdman’s Cash Money Records counter-sued the Aspire Music Group founders, accusing Bryant and Lil Wayne of conspiring with a lawyer to allegedly gain a larger share of Drake’s profits.

According to documents, Williams and his partners stated: "There was no business purpose to forming Aspire, other than to siphon profits out of the joint venture... Aspire never conducted any business other than getting Drake signed to a record label. Aspire has never signed, nor sought to sign, a single additional artist."

Cash Money demanded Aspire’s lawsuit against them be dismissed and sought unspecified damages for fraud, aiding and abetting a breach of fiduciary duty and interference with contractual relations.

Lil Wayne denied Birdman’s claim.

The rapper, real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., received a huge financial windfall last year after his legal battle with Cash Money Records boss Williams was settled for a sum reportedly in excess of $10 million (£8 million).

Wayne originally sued Cash Money Records demanding his record deal be voided. He accused label chiefs of owing him tens of millions of dollars, including an advance for his album Tha Carter V and a payment upon completion.

He accused Williams of refusing to release the completed record, which finally came out in September (18) on his own Young Money label.